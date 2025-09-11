MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Second Cooch Behar farmer detained by Bangladeshis in 48 hours, later released

Nasir Ali Mian was held for six hours after straying cattle row; BSF, BGB flag meet led to his return

Our Correspondent Published 11.09.25, 06:55 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image File picture

Nasir Ali Mian, a farmer residing in Cooch Behar district, was detained by Bangladeshis on Wednesday, within 48 hours of another farmer being apprehended by the residents of the neighbouring country.

Mian was released after six hours, and personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) brought him back to the village.

Such repeated incidents have led to panic among people residing in villages close to the India-Bangladesh border, and especially among farmers who have agricultural land between the border fences and the zero point.

Sources said Mian, a resident of Salbari village in Sitalkuchi, was working on his land.

Around 12.30pm, some cattle from Bangladesh strayed into Mian's field through an unfenced area and damaged the crop. Mian caught the cattle and went to the owner’s house in Dhabalguri village of Bangladesh to hand over the animals to him.

Soon, some Bangladeshis grabbed him and handed him over to the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB).

His family members and neighbours informed local police and the BSF personnel posted near the village.

Police officers took up the case and spoke to BSF officers, who, in turn, communicated with the BGB.

Around 6.30pm, the farmer was handed over to the BSF by the BGB through a flag meeting.

