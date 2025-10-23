Second bridge to open this weekend: Structure to reconnect Mirik and Siliguri

The construction of an alternative bridge over the Balason river at Dudhia on the outskirts of Siliguri is in its final stages and is expected to be opened to vehicles by this weekend, sources in the state PWD said on Wednesday.

The bridge is crucial for restoring direct connectivity between Mirik and Siliguri. The original iron bridge at Dudhia was damaged by the swollen Balason river on October 5. Since then, the residents of Mirik and the surrounding areas have been waiting for the resumption of vehicular movement through the route.

“The construction of the makeshift bridge is almost complete. We are confident it will be ready for transportation by the weekend,” said a PWD official.

The construction of the temporary bridge was ordered by chief minister Mamata Banerjee on October 7, when she visited Dudhia. Mamata had instructed officials to restore connectivity between Mirik and Siliguri within 15 days by installing an alternate structure.

“We were on track to meet the chief minister’s deadline, but due to the festive season, there was a slight delay in the completion,” the official added.

The distance between Siliguri and Mirik is around 52 kilometres. Since the collapse of the bridge, residents of Mirik and nearby areas have been forced to use a longer, hilly detour through Belgachi, Putung and Naxalbari. The direct road linking Darjeeling with Mirik, however, remains open.

The temporary bridge is being constructed by the state PWD (Roads) division. It will be a 70-metre-long structure over numerous hume pipes to ensure uninterrupted river flow. A layer of boulders has been laid over the pipes to form the surface.

Designed as a double-lane bridge, it is intended for lighter vehicles. The 10-metre width will accommodate at least two SUVs passing simultaneously, sources said.

Nearly 100 workers have been engaged daily since construction began, often working late into the evening. Given the nature of Balason, a hilly river prone to sudden flash floods, the chief minister had instructed the district administration to strictly adhere to safety protocols during construction.

“We have been working diligently to build this alternative structure over the Balason river to restore direct connectivity to Mirik,” said Anandmoy Mondal, the executive engineer of PWD (Roads) posted in Siliguri.