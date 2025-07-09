School building built two years ago in South Dinajpur, but water blocks access

A school building constructed in South Dinajpur’s rural belt nearly two years ago is yet to open because of waterlogging and encroachment that blocked access to the premises.

Located at Katna near Chakbhrigu in Balurghat block, the building of Katna Santali Medium Junior High School was completed in 2023 at an estimated cost of ₹35 lakh. However, it is yet to be functional as no approach road has been built and the surrounding land remains flooded during the monsoon.

If inaugurated, the school will be the second Santali medium school in the district. The new school can accommodate around 600 students.

“Despite the building being ready, the absence of an access road and waterlogging has delayed the school’s inauguration. Once opened, the school will benefit a large number of Santali students in the area who currently have to travel five to seven kilometres to attend school,” said Santosh Hansda, chairman of the District Primary School Council (DPSC).

Sources in the block administration said a portion of vested government land in front of the school had been encroached on, with some residents constructing houses and boundary walls, obstructing the development of the approach road.

On Thursday, a team from the district administration, accompanied by local public representatives, visited the site and promised that work to build the road would

begin soon.

“We have identified the issue and necessary steps will be taken to construct the access road,” said Bimal Krishna Gayen, project officer of the Samagra Shiksha Mission.