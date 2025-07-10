Scan on tenants, paying guests: Strategic vulnerability of Siliguri prompts documentation

The Trinamool-led Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), jointly with the Siliguri Metropolitan Police, will prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for conducting surveys and maintaining records of tenants and paying guests within civic limits.

Mayor Gautam Deb chaired a meeting with senior police officials at the SMC headquarters on Wednesday to discuss the initiative.

Highlighting the strategic vulnerability of Siliguri, surrounded by interstate and international borders, Deb stressed the urgent need for systematic tenant documentation.

“Many house-owners are not keeping proper records of tenants or paying guests, a serious concern given the city's sensitive location. We have asked the police to prepare an SOP, which we will then distribute to all 47 councillors through our five borough offices. We will also raise public awareness through announcements via public address systems,” said mayor Deb.

An SMC official added that the move came in the wake of a noticeable rise in crimes and concerns over the unchecked influx of outsiders into the city.

The proposed SOP is expected to lay out steps for identification, verification, and regular monitoring of tenants to enhance security.

The civic body has also decided to revive its community policing initiative, Sampark, which aims to strengthen police-public relations through interactive sessions.

“We launched Sampark two years ago, and it proved effective. Now, we will resume weekly interaction programmes in all borough offices, where residents can directly share their concerns with police officials,” Deb said.

E-rickshaw norms

The Siliguri Municipal Corporation also plans to regulate the burgeoning e-rickshaw sector in coordination with the traffic wing of the Siliguri police commissionerate.

A senior SMC source said measures would be taken to identify authorised e-rickshaws, demarcate proper routes and curb abrupt, random or illegal parking.

“E-rickshaw drivers will not be allowed to carry passengers on the right side of the driver’s seat. Route-based regulation and stricter traffic discipline are being planned to reduce congestion and improve road safety,” the source added.