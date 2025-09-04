Road or canal? Sandeshkhali’s 11km lifeline turns death trap as villagers await road repair

If roads are a benchmark of development, Sandeshkhali in the Sundarbans delta of North 24-Parganas paints a grim picture despite the state government’s claims of rural development.

The 11km arterial road that cuts through the Bermajur 1 and 2 gram panchayats — linking Dhamakhali, the gateway to Calcutta, on one end and Najat (Basirhat) on the other — has virtually become inaccessible. Craters and potholes, left unattended for years, have turned this lifeline into a nightmare for commuters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stretch begins at Rampur market in the Bermajur 2 panchayat and runs up to Gajikhali ghat leading to Dhamakhali. Once a proud witness to the historic Tebhaga movement, Bermajur now stands as a symbol of neglect and endless suffering for the island’s residents.

Bermajur was one of the storming grounds of the Tebhaga movement in the late 1940s, which sought to secure a fairer share for sharecroppers. During the Bengal famine of 1943, the communists provided relief to peasants in the region. In 1946, the CPI’s peasant wing launched the Tebhaga agitation across Bengal, insisting that one-third of the yield belonged to the farmers.

The movement continued until 1950 when the Bargadari Act was enacted. Decades later, this same place became the epicentre of mass protests in 2024 against alleged atrocities by some Trinamool Congress leaders, particularly against women.

Today, however, parts of the 11km stretch resemble a canal, with rainwater stagnating in deep potholes. Large sections have been waterlogged for years because of the complete absence of maintenance.

Local people say they could not recall when the road was last repaired, alleging that, except for a few patchworks, no real work had been done for over two decades.

“I fell off an e-rickshaw recently as it overturned in a crater, as the operator failed to guess the depth of the hole in the waterlogged stretch. This has become a recurring incident here”, said Sabita Biswas, a homemaker in Bermajur.

The CPM has launched a movement demanding the reconstruction of the entire stretch. Local CPM leaders said the struggle was a tribute to the peasants of the Tebhaga movement. The party has also demanded that a memorial plaque of the movement, currently under alleged illegal occupation, be restored.

“Bermajur is a place of our pride for the Tebhaga movement. But it is a matter of shock that for the past few years, the main road from Rampur market to Gajikhali ferry ghat has been in terrible condition. No one dares to travel on it. Even taking patients to hospitals has become a serious concern as vehicles cannot ply smoothly. Ferrying expecting mothers has turned out to be a risky affair. In some areas, the waterlogging is knee-deep, often causing e-rickshaws to overturn with passengers,” said Pradipta Sarkar, a teacher and CPM activist in Bermajur.

The road is used extensively to reach the police station, the office of Sandeshkhali 1 block development officer, and several markets.

“Ambulances carrying patients to Calcutta hospitals or even local health centres take this route, while countless commuters rely on it for their daily needs,” Sarkar added.

CPM’s Sandeshkhali 2 committee secretary, Bilas Burman, said: “We have repeatedly appealed for repair or reconstruction of the road and submitted memoranda to the district administration. But nothing has happened so far, and people, with great patience, continue to endure the daily woes of their journey.”

Sandeshkhali 2 BDO Arun Samanta acknowledged the dire condition of the road but insisted that steps were underway.

“I am aware of the terrible condition of the road. Efforts are on to reconstruct it, and the State Rural Development Authority has already submitted a proposal to the panchayat and rural development department. Since the road is under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the department’s approval is needed before the zilla parishad takes up the work under the central scheme. The road will be constructed in two parts, and we are waiting for the necessary nod to prepare the detailed project report and complete other technical formalities,” Samanta told The Telegraph.

Trinamool’s Sandeshkhali MLA, Sukumar Mahata, also assured that relief was on the way for the villagers.

“Construction of the road is a top priority. I am hopeful that by next year, people will have smooth access on this stretch,” Mahata said.