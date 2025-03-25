Rush to rein in smoke; frequent forest fires prompt SMC to issue dos and don'ts

Frequent forest fires have prompted the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) to issue guidelines to reduce such incidents with smoke triggered by the flames enveloping the city and affecting the air quality.

A fire broke out in the forest at Garidhura, which is on the outskirts of Siliguri, in the Kurseong forest division on Monday afternoon. Fire tenders from Matigara fire station, along with the staff of the Bamanpokhri forest range and local police, controlled

the flames.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past week or so, fires broke out in reserve forests under the Kurseong and the Baikunthapur forest divisions in the surroundings of Siliguri.

The thick deposit of dry foliage and twigs during the ongoing spring season seemed to have triggered the fires. Thick smoke engulfed Siliguri and the surroundings, especially in the evenings and at night, because of the flames.

The air quality index (AQI) had increased in the city and many complained of irritation in their eyes and breathing problems.

On Monday, mayor Gautam Deb held a meeting with police and forest department officers to discuss measures to mitigate the fires.

“In most cases, fires started from the dry foliage. There are also apprehensions that the fires broke out in some forest areas because visitors or local people had set fire to wastes and the foliage,” Deb said after the meeting.

As a preventive measure, it has been decided to put banners and posters in the municipal wards adjacent to forest areas with specific instructions on dos and don’ts.

“People should not set waste on fire in forest areas, should dispose of garbage properly and if any fire is set, it should be completely doused before leaving the area,” said

a source.

Last week, a major fire was controlled in the Baikunthapur forest division because of the timely intervention of the forest department near the Bengal Safari Park.

Another fire had occurred at Gajoldoba near the Teesta Barrage area, said sources.

Added to the forest fire, a blaze was also reported at the dumping ground of the SMC off the Eastern Bypass. The blaze added to the air pollution in Siliguri, claimed local

BJP leaders.

On Monday, a group of BJP supporters led by Sikha Chatterjee, the BJP MLA of Dabgram-Fulbari, demonstrated on SMC premises. They also submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of the civic body, demanding immediate shifting of the dumping ground.

“The civic board should immediately remove the dumping ground from its existing spot as the fire is occurring at the site and polluting the air across Siliguri. The board has failed to maintain the site,” said Chatterjee.

The mayor denied the charges. “We have already managed to clear the waste spread over an area of at least eight acres. Some other steps were also taken to reduce waste at the site and to prevent fires,” said Deb.