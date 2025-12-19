RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meets youths to cement Sangh base in north Bengal

Hundreds gathered in Siliguri on Thursday to attend a “Yuva Sanmelan (youth conference)” addressed by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The event aimed to sensitise young participants to their duties and responsibilities in promoting the Sangh’s ideology in the region, said RSS office-bearers.

The participants, aged between 15 and 35 years, arrived at the Shatabdi Sadan, the venue, from all eight districts of north Bengal as well as the neighbouring state of Sikkim.

“The RSS chief addressed the youth and highlighted their roles and responsibilities in their families and the society. The conference was part of the Sangh’s greater efforts towards nation-building and social development,” said Samir Kumar Ghosh, an RSS leader based in north Bengal.

In his address, Bhagwat stressed the need for greater outreach and engagement with people. His thrust on the mass outreach is seen as part of a broader mobilisation of the youth ahead of the Assembly elections.

North Bengal has emerged as a stronghold for the BJP-backed saffron camp in recent years — the party won 30 of the 54 Assembly seats in the region in 2021 and secured six of the eight Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general election.

Sources said that most of the trainees were already aligned with the RSS ideology.

“They have been encouraged to deepen community engagement, discuss social issues with people and extend support during times of crisis,” a source said.

The organisers claimed that around 7,500 youths attended the event, during which Bhagwat addressed the gathering in two sessions spread across the day.

Political observers noted that while the RSS officially distances itself from direct political involvement, the organisation appeared to be strengthening its grassroots outreach ahead of the polls.

“It seems the youths will be engaged to reinforce ideological support across north Bengal indirectly,” said an observer.

Bhagwat also responded to 68 questions raised by the participants at the conference. “The questions were collated, and he gave detailed responses to the trainees,” a source added.

On Friday, Bhagwat is scheduled to attend a separate interaction with people from different walks of life.

Around 150 participants, including professionals and businessmen, are expected to attend the interaction, along with RSS office-bearers from various districts, sources said.

“Ahead of the elections, this is another significant effort by the Sangh to disseminate its ideology across society through engagement with people from diverse backgrounds,” the observer added.