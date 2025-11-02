Row over TMC rural leaders as BLOs; BJP flags bias risk in SIR process

The BJP leadership in Malda has lodged a complaint with the chief electoral officer of the state against the appointment of two booth-level officers (BLOs) in the district, alleging that both were elected Trinamool Congress panchayat members.

The BJP has warned that the engagement of Asim Sarkar and Mathles Mardi as BLOs could compromise the neutrality of the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the area under their jurisdiction. Both are elected members of Mangalpura panchayat in the Habibpur block of Malda district.

The BJP has demanded the immediate removal of Sarkar and Mardi.

At the statewide panchayat elections in 2023, both had contested and won as Trinamool candidates.

While Sarkar works as a para-teacher at a primary school, Mardi is a teacher in another primary school.

“BLOs play a crucial role in the SIR, which is about cleansing the electoral rolls of dead, permanently shifted, bogus and ineligible voters. If elected panchayat members of the Trinamool Congress serve as BLOs, it raises concerns about the impartiality in the process, as they may act in the interest of the party they represent,” said Pratap Singha, the BJP president of Malda north (organisational) district.

Singha added that his party had already filed a complaint with the Bengal CEO and would also submit another complaint to the district election officer (DEO) on Monday, demanding the removal of Sarkar and Mardi.

Both the BLOs, however, denied any wrongdoing.

“I was appointed as a BLO because I am a primary school teacher. My political identity as a panchayat member from Trinamool is known to everyone. If I am asked to step down, I will follow the authority concerned’s directive,” Mardi. “There is no controversy.”

Sarkar said he would deliver his duties as a BLO in a neutral manner, but if asked to step down, would do so.

“I will perform my duties without bias, irrespective of my political affiliation. If the administration decides to remove me, I will abide by it,” he said.

A senior administrative official said they are aware of the case and the matter is under review.

Trinamool leaders in the district have also reacted to the issue.

“BLOs are appointed randomly based on their service profile. It is not possible to check everyone’s political identity. If any mistake has occurred, the administration will rectify it. The BJP is merely raising baseless issues out of fear of losing the next Assembly election,” said Swapan Sarkar, the Trinamool president of Habibpur block.