Road mishap near Siliguri kills one, injures two; traffic hit on arterial route

One person died and two others were injured when a pickup van collided with a truck near Siliguri in West Bengal on Monday, police said.

According to police, all the injured were taken to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was declared brought dead, while the other two are currently undergoing treatment, police said.

Initial probe suggested that the pickup van was trying to overtake another vehicle when it collided head-on with the truck at Bagdogra.

The incident caused traffic snarls along the arterial road.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.