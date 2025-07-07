IMD issues heavy rain forecast in parts of Bengal till July 13 as low pressure moves westward

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that strong monsoon flow, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in some districts of Bengal in the coming days due to a prevailing low-pressure system.

The low-pressure area currently lies over southwest Gangetic West Bengal and the surrounding region, accompanied by a cyclonic circulation that extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level and tilts southwestward with height.

It is expected to move in a west-northwestward direction across Jharkhand and north Chhattisgarh over the next two days.

The monsoon trough at mean sea level now passes through Sri Ganganagar, Sirsa, Meerut, Varanasi, Daltonganj, Purulia and the centre of the low-pressure area before stretching southeastwards to the northeast Bay of Bengal.

Under its influence, south Bengal is likely to experience widespread rain and thundershowers over the next few days.

On July 7, heavy to very heavy rainfall in the range of 7 to 20 cm is very likely at one or two places in Purulia and West Medinipur districts.

Heavy rainfall of 7 to 11 cm is also likely in Bankura, Jhargram, East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas. Thunderstorms with gusty wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph and lightning are expected at one or two places in all districts of South Bengal.

Rainfall will continue on July 8, with heavy rain likely at one or two places in Purulia and Jhargram. Thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning are again expected across the region. From July 9 onward, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places, tapering off slightly on July 10 and 11, before picking up again on July 12 and 13 across the districts of South Bengal.

The IMD has warned of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas, reduced visibility, traffic disruption, and risk of lightning strikes. Citizens have been advised to seek shelter during thunderstorms and avoid open spaces.

In north Bengal, light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at many places on July 7, with heavy rainfall likely at one or two places over Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar.

Similar rainfall activity is likely to continue through the week, with heavy rainfall expected in Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar on July 9, and again in Jalpaiguri on July 12.

On July 13, heavy rain is likely at one or two places in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar.