RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctor’s parents urge citizens to renew stir on February 9

The parents of the raped and murdered junior doctor of RG Kar Medical College have urged people to take to the streets on February 9, the birthday of their daughter.

The mother of the junior doctor told TV channel ABP Ananda that they would be on the roads on February 9 and requested others to also join.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have lost our only child on August 9 last year. February 9 is our daughter’s birthday. On that day, keeping aside all our grief, we will be on roads to protest the injustice of six months.... We request everyone to be on the roads on February 9,” she said as her husband was seated next to her.

“The one reason for us to be alive is to get justice for our daughter. Our hope is that everyone will be there with us,” the doctor’s mother added.

The rape and murder of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee sparked protestsby junior doctors acrossthe state.

A Sealdah court has held Sanjay Roy, a former civic volunteer of the Kolkata Police, guilty of the rape and murder. The parents have said they believe there were more people involved in the crime and want others to be identified and punished.