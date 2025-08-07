RG Kar doctor’s parents head to Delhi, seek Amit Shah’s help for overdue justice

The parents of the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, 2024, went to Delhi on Wednesday to meet Union home Minister Amit Shah and CBI officers, they said before leaving Calcutta.

The mother of the deceased doctor said they were going to meet Amit Shah with the request to see why their daughter, killed at her workplace, had yet to get “justice” even a year after her death.

“My daughter died at her workplace. This is one of the rarest incidents in the country. We just want to request Amit Shah to see why our daughter did not get justice till now,” the mother said.

The young doctor who was on duty on the night between August 8 and August 9 was found sexually brutalised and murdered in the seminar hall on the third floor of the emergency building of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Kolkata Police, which started the probe, arrested a civic volunteer of their own force, Sanjay Roy, for his alleged involvement in the crime. Three days later, the case was handed to the CBI under the high court’s instructions.