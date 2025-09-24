Resorts await environment rule test near eco-sensitive zones in Jalpaiguri

The Jalpaiguri district administration constituted a joint inspection team on Tuesday to examine whether private resorts and hotels within a 1km radius of the boundaries of eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) were adhering to the guidelines prescribed to curb pollution.

Shama Parveen, the district magistrate and chairperson of the ESZ monitoring committee in the district, said the team would physically inspect all private resorts near the ESZs after Durga Puja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The team will assess whether these resorts are complying with the guidelines and will submit reports. As of now, we do not allow any new project within a 1km radius of these zones, and based on the reports, further decisions will be taken by the monitoring committee,” she said.

The team, administrative sources said, comprises officials of the departments of fire and emergency services, environment, forest and land and land reforms, pollution control board, state biodiversity board and police. The BDOs of the blocks concerned will join the teams.

“The monitoring committee is focusing on the existing government and private resorts located within the 1km zone of the two protected forest areas, which are the Gorumara National Park and the Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary. Once the teams submit their reports, a zonal integrated development plan will be created, and appropriate actions will be taken in accordance with it,” said an official.

The district land and land reforms department and the forest department, sources said, have already prepared zoning maps of the ESZ areas around the Gorumara and Chapramari forests.

Over the years, numerous private resorts and some government properties have come up in areas like Dhupjhora, Murti, Ramsai, Tilabari, Batabari, and Borodighi, which are within a 1km radius of the ESZs.

On several occasions, there were allegations that most of the resorts were violating eco-sensitive ecosystem rules of the protected forest areas by hosting loud celebrations and parties in swimming pools, and by using high-volume sound equipment and flashy lights.

“There are discrepancies in the land documents of some of these resorts. Also, lack of proper fire safety arrangements, pollution control, and environmental and biodiversity compliance was reported by different departments,” said a source in the administration.

Amid such anomalies, some of the resorts have filed applications with the district administration, seeking permission to expand their premises.

“This is another important reason for which the team has been constituted. The team’s report on each such property will help the administration make further decisions,” the source said.