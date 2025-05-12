Rare finds at butterfly camp; two-day exercise for leipdopterists at in Kalimpong

A two-day butterfly awareness camp organised by the Himalayan Nature and Adventure Foundation (HNAF) in Kalimpong district has identified 75 butterfly species, including rare ones, aimed at promoting conservation and ecological awareness.

The unique camp, held from Friday to Sunday, took place in Dalimtar in Kalimpong, situated at an altitude of around 3,500 feet and around 70km from Siliguri.

“The forests of Kalimpong are rich in biodiversity, especially in terms of flora and fauna. That is why we chose Dalimtar for our annual butterfly-watching and awareness camp. Over the course of the event, we recorded 75 different butterfly species,” said Animesh Bose, the programme coordinator of HNAF, on Sunday.

While the region is already popular among bird watchers and ornithologists, Bose stressed that the district's diversity in terms of butterfly species deserved equal recognition.

“These camps help us identify key habitats and butterfly species, which is crucial for future conservation efforts,” he added.

A total of 22 participants from various parts of Bengal — mostly young lepidopterists — joined the camp, which involved field visits through forested trails and live study sessions.

“One of the primary objectives of these camps is to raise awareness about butterfly conservation and promote hands-on learning through live study,” said Judhajit Dasgupta, a resource person at the event.

One of the rare highlights of the camp was the sighting of the ‘Eastern Courtier’ butterfly — a rare species found in the Himalayan region.

This species is also listed as endangered and is protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, alongside the Common Tinsel, a species that was also recorded during the camp.

Mahua Singha, a participant of the camp and a butterfly enthusiast, said: “This camp is not only about observation but also about building a scientific checklist. Once compiled, the checklist will serve as a valuable tool for identifying species distribution and supporting conservation strategies.”

The HNAF is a voluntary organisation based in Siliguri which promotes adventure sports and awareness about nature and wildlife.