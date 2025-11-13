MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Rajya Sabha member Harsh Vardhan Shringla's outfit to host job fair this weekend

Bringing together over 60 reputed companies from across the country, the two-day fair will offer more than 10,000 job openings across diverse sectors, including hospitality, information technology, banking, finance, retail and healthcare, its organisers said

Our Correspondent Published 13.11.25, 10:08 AM
Representational image

Representational image

The Darjeeling Welfare Society, founded by former diplomat and Rajya Sabha member Harsh Vardhan Shringla, is set to host Rozgar Mela 2.0, a job fair aimed at boosting employment in north Bengal, in Siliguri this weekend.

The event will take place at Salesian College, Siliguri, on November 15 and 16, and promises to be one of the biggest job fairs in the region.

Bringing together over 60 reputed companies from across the country, the two-day fair will offer more than 10,000 job openings across diverse sectors, including hospitality, information technology, banking, finance, retail and healthcare, its organisers said.

According to them, Rozgar Mela 2.0 is part of the broader initiative to align with the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY).

“The event aims to empower young job seekers by connecting them directly with leading employers while also helping them prepare for career growth through training and counselling,” said a representative of the Darjeeling Welfare Society.

The Union minister of state for labour and employment, Shobha Karandlaje, will inaugurate the fair on November 15, while Bengal governor C. V. Ananda Bose is expected to grace the valedictory session on the concluding day.

“Entry to the event is free and open to all, and interested candidates are encouraged to register online in advance to streamline participation and reduce waiting times," said a source.

Recruitment drives apart, the event will feature career counselling sessions, personality development workshops and on-the-spot interviews, offering a holistic experience that blends job opportunities with professional growth.

The participants will also receive certificates of participation and access to free guidance sessions from industry experts and career coaches.

“Beyond job placements, the event seeks to build confidence among aspirants, enhance their employability skills and foster self-reliance,” the representative added.

The event is expected to draw candidates from Siliguri, the hills and from neighbouring districts and states, said the organisers.

