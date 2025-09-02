Rajbanshi body seeks NRC, SIR exemption for community, tribals in north Bengal

A Rajbanshi organisation held a procession here on Monday to demand exemption for the community and tribal people from the submission of residential or domicile proof in case the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was conducted or the process for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was initiated

in Bengal.

Hundreds of supporters of the New Greater Cooch Behar Peoples’ Association (NGCPA) walked from the Sagardighi area to the district magistrate’s office and submitted memoranda addressed to Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister

Mamata Banerjee.

“We have information that the Election Commission and the central government are planning to conduct the SIR and the NRC, respectively, in Bengal. That is why we submitted the memoranda

today, mentioning that the Rajbanshis, who are also known as Koch-Rajbanshis in Assam, the Nasya

Sheikh community and the indigenous tribal people who live across the state, should be exempted from furnishing

any residential or domicile proof to prove their citizenship during such

exercises,” said Paresh Barman, general secretary of the organisation.

The NGCPA leader said the memoranda had historical references to prove that Rajbanshis, Nasya Sheikhs (or Rajbanshi Muslims), and the tribal communities have been living for centuries in the region. The letters also mentioned the anthropological evidence of the communities’ long-time presence

in Bengal.

“There are various references in different old books, research papers and documents which confirm the presence of such communities in this region. So, there is no reason why they will have to prove their citizenship again,”

he added.

Representatives of NGCPA have claimed that there are numerous precedents and exactitudes to prove their connection with the region.

“That is why the NRC and the SIR should not be applied to the community as well as the Nasya Sheikh community of north Bengal, along with adivasis. We hope the central and the state governments will take necessary steps in this regard,” said a leader of

the outfit.

The Trinamool Congress, Bengal's ruling party, has been alleging that the SIR is a front for introducing the NRC in the state.