Rain and thunderstorms likely in most districts of West Bengal

Rain and thunderstorms are likely in most districts of West Bengal till Sunday owing to an anti-cyclonic circulation over north Bay of Bengal, the IMD said.

Light rain or snow may occur at one or two places in Darjeeling district, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owing to the weather system over the north Bay of Bengal, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty wind with speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph is likely over Gangetic West Bengal, the IMD said in its forecast.

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely over sub-Himalayan districts of the state, it said.

The Met said that shallow to moderate fog is likely in the sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Coochbehar till Sunday.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.