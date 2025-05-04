Railways raze office of expelled Trinamool Congress leader accused of murder

The office of expelled Trinamool Congress leader and former chairman of Englishbazar municipality, Narendranath Tiwary, was razed by the Malda division of the Eastern Railway here on Saturday.

A club led by Tiwary's brother and a room attached to it were also bulldozed.

Tiwary had been arrested in connection with the murder of TMC leader and Englishbazar councillor Dulal Sarkar.

Sources in the railways said the drive was conducted to recover railway land that had been encroached on in Malda town.

Although notices for eviction were served on 28 alleged encroachers, only three buildings were demolished on Saturday in the presence of railway officials and personnel of the Railway Protection Force. A team of district police was also present during the drive.

Tiwary, who was a councillor and the chairman of the Englishbazar municipality, used to run the office that was razed by the railway.

Trinamool leaders hailed the railway's move to bulldoze the former party leader's camp office and the club controlled by him.

However, they opposed the drive to evacuate small traders and householders who have "no other alternative place for living or earning".

"People were furious after our leader, Dulal Sarkar, was murdered. They approached the railway authorities to demolish the camp office of the former councillor and also the club, which were the centres for plotting crimes and anti-social activities. We are happy that the railways have finally demolished those buildings," said Goutam Das, the Trinamool councillor of ward 26 of Englishbazar municipality.

"We will, however, fight tooth and nail if the railway authorities try to evict small traders and common people living on the railway land without disturbing the functioning of the railways,” he added.

The railway officials made it clear that the eviction drive would continue. “Twenty-eight notices were served on the encroachers, and three buildings were demolished today, given the situation of the locality. The rest would be done as and when decided by higher authorities," said an official.