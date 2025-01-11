Raiganj University non-teaching staff temporarily end month-long protest after talks

The non-teaching staff of Raiganj University withdrew their month-long demonstration "temporarily" on Friday, much to the relief of faculty members and students.

Since November, the non-teaching employees launched an agitation under the banner of the Sara Bangla Trinamool Shiksha Bandhu Samiti, demanding the withdrawal of the suspension order on their colleague Tapan Nag.

Around four months back, Dipak Kumar Roy, the vice-chancellor, served a showcause notice to Nag for allegedly making derogatory comments against the varsity.

Nag replied to the showcause but Roy was not satisfied with it and eventually suspended the former.

The suspension led to protests by the non-teaching staff. On December 3, they confined the VC to his chamber throughout the night. Roy fell sick and had to be hospitalised.

Since then, non-teaching employees continued with their agitation. Roydid not step on the varsity campus since and worked from home.

Due to the protests, several activities, including classes, were affected at the varsity.

On Friday, Krishna Kalyani, the Trinamool MLA of Raiganj, spoke to the agitators. After talks with him, employees decided to withdraw their protests.

“We temporarily withdrew our demonstration on the request of the MLA,” said Nag.