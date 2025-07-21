PWD bans buildings under VIP road flyover, stops BMC's plan of temporary structures

The state public works department (PWD) has asked the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation to abandon its plan to set up temporary structures including makeshift stalls for hawkers and cricket coaching centre as other infrastructure under the VIP Road flyover, citing the guidelines of Indian Road Congress which discourage such activities.

“The PWD came to know that some constructions were being planned by the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation under the VIP Road flyover. The department has strictly informed the civic body that such activities cannot be allowed. The local body is yet to get back to the department,” said a senior bureaucrat.

This was the first instance in recent times where the state government has taken a stern step against encroachment under a bridge, said sources.

Encroachment under bridges and flyovers have become a regular feature in Bengal. There are complaints that illegal encroachments have occurred under the bridges like Durgapur Bridge and Taratala Bridge in Calcutta and several other bridges in districts but no specific action has been taken to evict the encroachments so far.

“Some agencies including the Calcutta Municipal Corporation and KMDA have recently taken some initiatives to prevent or evict encroachment from under the bridges... But this is the first instance when a government department has taken a firm step against encroachment under a bridge,” a senior government official said.

Recently, chief minister Mamata Banerjee asked officials to take initiatives against encroachment under bridges and flyovers, saying such activities cut short the life span of the structures.

“During a couple of meetings with the senior government officials, the chief minister made it clear that the authorities would have to ensure that no encroachment takes place under bridges and flyovers. Different agencies maintaining flyovers and bridges are drawing up plans to prevent encroachment under the structures. But the PWD is the first department to firmly ask the civic body to clear the areas under the VIP Road flyover,” said a source.

Engineers aware of the development said Mamata was right in pointing out that encroachments under a bridge could weaken the structure. The Indian Road Congress also believes that structural integrity and safety of the bridges and flyovers can be compromised by unauthorised constructions under them.

Praising the PWD’s move, some officials wondered if the state government would take initiatives to clear encroachments set up under all other bridges in Calcutta or and the districts.

“Police have set up kiosks under the bridges in many areas. The best examples are under the Vidyasagar Setu and bridges leading to it around Nabanna. A proper examination is needed to find out if these are damaging the bridges. If yes, these should be demolished,” said an official.