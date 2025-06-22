Push for new road to Darjeeling: Consultant to prepare DPR on alternative route

The Centre has engaged a consultant to prepare a detailed project report for an alternative road to Darjeeling town from Teesta Bazar.

“I am pleased to inform that I have received official communication from the Hon’ble Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Ajay Tamta, confirming that a consultant has been engaged to prepare Detailed Project Report (DPR) for alternative connectivity to Darjeeling town to Teesta, via Lebong and Dabai Pani,” Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista said in a written statement on Saturday.

Darjeeling virtually crawls during peak tourism seasons, with commuters having to spend nearly 2.5 hours to cover an 8km stretch from Ghoom to Darjeeling.

This is because all roads to Darjeeling from Gangtok/Kalimpong, Siliguri/Kurseong, Mirik or even fringe areas like Mungpoo and Takdah pass through the Ghoom-Darjeeling stretch.

The preparation of the DPR is considered the first concrete step towards setting up the alternative route to Darjeeling.

Bista had raised the issue in Parliament on April 2, 2025, and informed that Darjeeling, one of India’s major tourist destinations, was connected by NH110, which was heavily congested and difficult to expand.

“This road currently caters for nearly 14,000 vehicles daily, which is double the carrying capacity. So, it is essential to develop alternative routes to ensure smooth and safe travel for residents and tourists alike,” said Bista.

The proposal is to set up a 35km-long alternative route from Lebong. The route lies in the opposite direction to Ghoom. The Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) is also keen on developing the new road.

The hill body also wants to complete another 13km-long stretch from Lebong to 3rd Mile via Pandam and Rangaroon tea gardens.

“On June 3 last year, the GTA also wrote to the secretary of the public works department (PWD) to take over the construction of a circular road from Lebong to 3rd Mile via Pandam tea garden,” said a source.

The GTA had taken up the construction of the 13km stretch from Lebong to 3rd Mile via Pandam and Rangaroon tea gardens. “The GTA has requested the government to take up the balance work,” the source added.

This route, too, could help ease traffic congestion in Darjeeling.

Bista had also highlighted in Parliament the severe traffic congestion in Siliguri, the commercial hub of north Bengal.

Bista had demanded a ring road in Siliguri to decongest the town.

“I have been informed that the Union government is currently awaiting concurrence from the Bengal government regarding the proposed alignment of the Siliguri Ring Road,” Bista said on Saturday.