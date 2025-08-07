No arrest for Mithun till September 10 in cheating case, says Calcutta High Court

The high court on Wednesday passed an order restraining police from taking any coercive action against actor-BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty in a financial fraud case.

Justice Jay Sengupta of Calcutta High Court issued an interim order restraining the police from taking any coercive action against Chakraborty at least till September 10 in connection with the case lodged against him by the wife of the actor’s former secretary Suman Ray Chowdhury, accusing him of cheating.

Apprehending arrest in this case, Chakraborty had moved an anticipatory bail before the Calcutta High Court. The judge fixed September 3 for the hearing.

Recently, the wife of the actor’s former secretary alleged that the actor and his lawyer, Biman Sarkar, had engaged her husband for the interior design of a hotel but allegedly refused to pay after the completion of the work.

“The complainant claimed that even after completion of the job, Chakraborty and his lawyer asked her husband to carry out some additional work. A total of ₹35 lakh was needed for the job. Ray Chowdhury had to manage the amount by depositing his wife’s ornaments,” said the complainant’s lawyer.

According to the police, the complainant has also recorded her statement before a magistrate in Sealdah court recently.