Hospital staff held for molesting unconscious patient after surgery in Ekbalpore

Group D staffer allegedly kissed woman on stretcher while she was unconscious post-surgery; CCTV footage, staff to be examined as probe begins

Our Special Correspondent Published 07.08.25, 11:08 AM
Representational Image

A Group D staff of a private hospital in Ekbalpore has been arrested for allegedly molesting a patient while she was unconscious on Sunday.

Police said the victim, who underwent a surgery to remove gallbladder stone, on Sunday alleged that after the surgery, the accused person, Abdul Subhan, a group D staff of the hospital, had touched her lips while taking her on a stretcher in an unconscious state.

The woman narrated the incident to her husband, who lodged a police complaint on the same day.

“The accused person was arrested on Sunday afternoon following the complaint. He was arrested from the hospital after maintaining all legal formalities. The ground of arrest was duly communicated to him,” deputy commissioner (port), Kolkata Police, Harikrishna Pai.

The police said the accused carried the victim on a stretcher from the general bed to the third floor twin sharing cabin and kissed her on her lips taking advantage of the patient’s unconscious state.

The accused was produced before a court and has been remanded in judicial custody till August 7.

The cops have started an investigation into the matter and will collect the CCTV footage from the hospital.

“We will also examine the other staff members of the hospital,” said an officer of
Ekbalpore police station.

