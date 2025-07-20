Purulia varsity defers July 21 exam, BJP alleges political pressure

The Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University in Purulia has been accused of postponing an undergraduate exam whose date coincided with that of the Trinamool Congress's Martyrs' Day on July 21.

After the UG second-semester exam scheduled for Monday was postponed suddenly, a section of teachers and students and Opposition parties slammed the varsity for "acting at the diktat" of the ruling party and inconveniencing students.

The exam will be held on Friday. The second-semester UG exams will end on July 25, instead of July 23, because of the date change.

Altogether 22 colleges in Purulia come under Sidho-Kanho-Birsha University, which the state government set up after Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011.

Purulia BJP vice-president Goutam Roy alleged that the university authorities postponed the exam to force students to attend Trinamool's political event in Calcutta.

"Yesterday, our Prime Minister said that starting from primary to higher education, the Trinamool government has destroyed the system. The decision to postpone the second-semester exam proves what Modi-ji said in Durgapur," he said.

The president of the Purulia unit of the West Bengal College and University Teachers' Association (WBCUTA), Asish Ganguly, also slammed the varsity.

The controller of examinations, Subal Chandra Dey, said the exam had been rescheduled as many students came from far and transport disruption was likely on Monday.

"However, the varsity's PG exams will be held as usual because most of the students stay in university hostels and nearby private accommodations. There is no political motive behind the decision," he said.