Protests fail to halt SMC eviction drive in Burdwan Road

The Trinamul-run board of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Burdwan Road, a prominent thoroughfare in Siliguri, on Friday.

The eviction drive, however, was hampered for some time as some local people resorted to protests. The police intervened and brought the situation under control.

The drive was conducted to remove shanties that have come up on the road or just beside the road. A source in the SMC said that the board has taken a ‘zero tolerance stand’ against encroachment, as encroachment of roads and footpaths is one of the major reasons for traffic congestion in Siliguri.

Previously, similar drives were conducted in Kutcheri Road, Nivedita Road, and a few other areas of the city.

“Today, our employees reached Burdwan Road with earth-movers to clear unauthorised shanties. Initially, they failed to remove the structures as some people stopped them. But later, in the presence of police, the illegal shanties were removed from the spot,” said an official of the civic body.

The state PWD is constructing a flyover on Burdwan Road, which connects the central and southern parts of Siliguri. The civic body is also widening stretches of the existing road.

“We are taking initiatives to widen the road for smoother traffic movement. But some people are taking the opportunity to use the additional space to put up their shanties. This is unacceptable. If we allow it, the very purpose of widening the road will not be met,” said a source in SMC.

The protesters, on the other hand, claimed that no prior information was given about the drive. Earlier, they had met some SMC officials and appealed to allow them to continue their trade in the locality, they said.

“We went to the civic body earlier and appealed to the officials to allow us to continue our business. But without any prior intimation, the drive was conducted,” said a protester.

Police intervened and dispersed the protesters who had turned aggressive and were thwarting the civic workers. Two persons were detained at the spot for trying to stop the drive, a source said.