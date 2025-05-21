Narendra Modi set to visit Alipurduar district, Himalayan state of Sikkim on May 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Alipurduar district and the Himalayan state of Sikkim on May 29.

In Sikkim, Modi will attend the golden jubilee celebration of the Himalayan kingdom’s merger with India.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders from Alipurduar said on Tuesday that they had received a confirmation from the Prime Minister’s Office regarding Modi’s visit.

Sources in Sikkim also confirmed Modi’s visit to the state capital on the same day.

“We have received information from the PMO that Modiji will attend a public meeting at Alipurduar Parade ground and an administrative meeting,” said Alipurduar BJP MP Manoj Tigga.

Modi had last visited the district in 2016 to campaign for the Bengal Assembly

elections.