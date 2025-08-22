PM Modi's Bengal pitch rides in on a Metro as he sets BJP's tone ahead of 2026 state polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday claimed that Bengal’s people were bristling with anger at Trinamool and looking to the BJP as the alternative, setting the tone for Friday’s meeting with party workers on Calcutta’s northern fringes.

“I am eager to be among @BJP4Bengal Karyakartas at a rally in Kolkata,” the Prime Minister wrote on his X handle.

“With each passing day, public anger against the TMC is increasing. West Bengal is eagerly looking towards the BJP with hope because of our development agenda.”

During his Bengal visit on Friday, Modi will inaugurate three Metro services in Calcutta and address a BJP rally in Dum Dum. His tweet makes it clear how the BJP would pitch its campaign ahead of next summer’s Assembly polls.

“The Prime Minister has made it clear that our party will attack the ruling dispensation in Bengal on two counts — corruption and the lack of development,” a BJP insider said.

“He is expected to give a clear direction to the state’s BJP leaders and workers on how to counter Trinamool ahead of the 2026 polls.”

Modi’s tweet comes amid a torrent of Trinamool Congress attacks on the BJP, on issues such as its “Bengali phobia” and its alleged efforts to push in the “NRC through the backdoor” via a special intensive revision of electoral rolls.

“Now, the Prime Minister has hit back at Trinamool on corruption; he has hit them where it hurts,” a BJP leader said.

Modi said the Centre was committed to Calcutta’s development. He said the three new Metro routes would improve connectivity with the airport and Sector V, the state’s

IT hub.

“It is always a delight to be among the people of Kolkata, a city whose development we are greatly committed to,” he posted on X.

“Tomorrow’s programmes in the city are mainly focussed on connectivity. The Metro services, which will be flagged off, include Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar, Sealdah-Esplanade and Beleghata-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay routes. Connectivity to and from the airport as well as the IT hub areas will be enhanced.”

BJP sources said that Modi would also make it clear that the Centre was committed to developing Bengal as a whole.

While criticising Bengal’s ruling party, however, Modi did not once name chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

Trinamool dismissed Modi’s latest tweet.

“This is regular stuff; there’s nothing new in it,” party leader Kunal Ghosh told reporters in Calcutta.