Prime accused in TMC leader Dulal Sarkar's murder hid at Maha Kumbh Mela, say police

Rohan Rajak, 30, who allegedly fired at Sarkar and was arrested from Bihar on Wednesday, believed he could easily blend in the sea of pilgrims and avoid arrest during the Maha Kumbh fair, police sources said

Soumya De Sarkar Published 28.04.25, 08:00 AM
Representational image

Malda: The prime accused in the murder of Malda TMC leader Dulal Sarkar had taken refuge in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, during the Maha Kumbh Mela to evade arrest, police probe has revealed.

Rohan Rajak, 30, who allegedly fired at Sarkar and was arrested from Bihar on Wednesday, believed he could easily blend in the sea of pilgrims and avoid arrest during the Maha Kumbh fair, police sources said.

The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela from January 13 to February 26 reportedly attracted over 66 crore visitors.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, Malda SP, said: “After killing Sarkar, Rajak fled to Katihar in Bihar and from there to Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh.”

After the fair ended, Rajak moved to Jaipur, Rajasthan, to work as a labourer.

“Recently, Rajak decided to return to Malda via Bihar, but hid in Bihar. It was there that he was traced by the Bihar police,” said Yadav.

TMC councillor Sarkar was gunned down in Malda’s Mahanandapally on January 2 as he was entering his plywood factory. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed shock at the murder and even pulled up the Malda police.

