Primary schools shelter the erosion-hit for years, disrupt classes in the process

Classes could not be held properly in at least three primary schools in Murshidabad over the past two years as most classrooms of the schools have been occupied by some 38 families displaced by erosion of the river Ganga.

As classroom remained shelters, school authorities were forced to cram students of various classes in a single classroom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prolonged occupation of classrooms by families has led to a significant decline in new admissions in January, leaving the existence of the schools at risk. Most parents refused to enroll their children in these schools as they felt the campuses were no more conducive to learning.

In September 2022, several families in the Samserganj area of the district lost their homes due to Ganga erosion. These displaced families sought temporary shelter in three schools — Pratapganj Junior High School, Pratapganj Primary School, and Loharpur Secondary Education Centre — from the local authorities.

Though it was not clear if permission was granted, the schools continued to serve as temporary shelters.

Teachers of these schools said that as there was hardly any space to accommodate new students, only a handful of students could be admitted to these schools in the new academic year that started this month.

The headmaster of Pratapganj Junior High School, Mohan Das, said that only two students enrolled in Class V this year. At Loharpur MSK Secondary Education Centre, only three students joined Class V.

Sources in the district administration said around 38 families were displaced by the erosion in September 2022.

Of them, 27 families took shelter in Pratapganj Primary and Junior High Schools. Initially, erosion victims occupied all the rooms in the schools. The authorities had to intervene to clear a hall in each school for academic affairs.

Pratapganj Junior High School headmaster Mohan Das expressed his dissatisfaction.

“These families were supposed to stay for a few days, but almost two-and-a-half years have passed, and they continue to occupy all the rooms. I have repeatedly written to the SI of schools and the BDO, but nothing has been done. This year, only two students were admitted as parents feel the campus is not conducive to learning,” he said.

The situation is equally grim at Loharpur MSK Secondary Education Center. Headmaster Tazamul Hoque said: “Eleven families are occupying our classrooms, so four classes are held in one room. The occupants have made the campus dirty. Only three students have enrolled in Class V this year.”

District inspector of schools (primary), Aparna Mondal, admitted the problem.

“I have urged the administration to clear the classrooms from occupants and restore academic activities in these schools,” she said.

Additional district magistrate (general), Dina Narayan Ghosh, said: “I will instruct the BDO to ensure that one or two rooms are allocated for the families, leaving the rest for academic purposes. Education of children can’t be compromised with.”

BDO Samserganj, Sujit Chandra Lodh, said that recently the displaced families informed him that they would construct houses on government-allotted land. “But they have not given a timeline,” he said.

An erosion victim, Mayarani Sarkar, said the government had allotted her land but she had no money to build a house. “My house was submerged in the Ganga. The government gave me land, but I don’t have the money to build a house. That’s why I’m still here,” she said.