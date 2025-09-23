Pretty as a picture; Kalimpong's Kaffer Gaon offers tourists the best of nature

Kaffer Gaon, a tiny hilly hamlet in Kalimpong, could become the go-to destination for tourists during the upcoming festive season.

On Saturday, at an event held at the Town Hall in Kalimpong, this village of the district was declared the ‘Best Sustainable Village’ by the district administration and tourism department of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

The event was hosted as part of the celebration of World Tourism Day, to be observed on September 27.

The small and tranquill village under Kalimpong-I panchayat samiti, around 75km from Siliguri, is surrounded by hilly landscape and forests.

Apart from its scenic beauty and tranquility, the area draws visitors because of its sunrise and presence of birds of varied species.

In recent years, it has emerged as one of the best destinations for tourists intending to have a serene stay.

“The village has been recognised for its locally-owned homestays, a restored wild orchid garden, an eco-park and the scenic sunrise and sunset points. It is also an ideal place for birdwatching. Another plus point is that the village locals have preserved their traditional culture well,” Dawa Gyalpo Sherpa, the field director of the tourism department of the GTA.

Dawa said that last Saturday, a major highlight of the event held in the Town Hall was a block-level competition among 18 panchayats of Kalimpong-I panchayat samiti.

“In this competition, Kaffer Gaon was declared the Best Sustainable Village of 2025. A slew of sustainable practices by the villagers has helped the area to emerge as a model for community-led ecotourism,” Dawa said.

Recently, Kalimpong district magistrate Balasubraminan T. had stated that this year, they were projecting the district as a sustainable tourist destination by highlighting its different attractions as well as introducing new packages to showcase its rich cultural heritage and products made by local residents.

More awards

In the event where Kaffer Gaon was chosen as the district’s best sustainable village, a number of associations involved in tourism and adventure sports — Kalimpong Paragliding Association, Teesta River Rafting, Yelbong Canyon Adventure, Kalimpong Tourism Welfare Association and Ghumau Kalimpong — were also felicitated.

“An audio-visual documentary was also shown at the event to apprise people about different eco-adventure activities across the district. These activities are creating local jobs and providing newer opportunities to tourists,” said Dawa.

Tourism fest

The Kanchenjunga Tourism Festival, a week-long tourism and cultural fest, will be held at the City Centre in Siliguri from September 22 to 28. The event will be organised by the Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT).

“Bhutan will be the official partner country of the event. This year’s theme will focus on transformation towards sustainability in recognition of Bhutan’s achievements in sustainability,” Raj Basu, the ACT convener, said.

According to him, a number of events would be held during the fest such as new tourist spot launches, Bhutan-India agri-entrepreneurs meet, food awards, performances by Calcutta’s folk-based rock bands.