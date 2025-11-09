Police recover infant’s body from pond in Alipurduar; mother confesses to murder

Police in Alipurduar have recovered the body of a seven-month-old girl, allegedly killed and thrown into a water body by her mother.

The incident occurred in Alipurduar town on Friday.

According to police sources, the child’s mother, Puja Dey, was arrested after she confessed to the crime. She was produced at a local court on Saturday and has been remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody.

The police said the baby’s body was recovered late on Friday night from a pond behind the family’s house.

Earlier in the day, reports emerged in Alipurduar town that a seven-month-old girl had gone missing.

Initially, rumours circulated that the baby had been abducted, prompting the police to launch an investigation.

During the probe, the police examined CCTV footage from the area and noticed a woman leaving the house carrying a baby wrapped in cloth. The woman was soon identified as the child’s mother, Puja.

When questioned, Puja initially tried to mislead investigators but later broke down and confessed to having thrown the child into the pond behind their house.

The baby’s father, Joydeep, said: “I was outside the house yesterday. I am completely shocked and have nothing more to say.”