Police in South Dinajpur arrest Bangladeshi transgender for allegedly infiltrating India

The police in South Dinajpur have arrested a Bangladeshi transgender for allegedly infiltrating India. Three others have been arrested for helping her enter India and making fake Indian identity proofs for her.

Sources said on January 14, a police team intercepted Ali Mondal aka Bijli Mondal, a resident of the Sirajganj district, Bangladesh. Gautam Mondal, an e-rickshaw driver who picked her up from the border, was also arrested.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mondal mentioned that she took shelter in a hideout with the help of Kush Barman. Later, Mijanur Rahaman, made a fake Aadhaar card for her,” said a police officer

in Balurghat.

The police nabbed Barman and Rahaman on Wednesday.

“It seems they are associated with an organised racket that helps infiltrators and provides them with fake identity proofs,” said Bikram Prasad, the deputy superintendent of police (headquarters) of Balurghat.

Cough syrups seized

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered over 1,000 bottles of cough syrup from North and South Dinajpur.

In South Dinajpur, the BSF nabbed Ahad Ali Mandal, a resident of Kumarganj, with 804 cough syrup bottles from him, sources said.

In the Balurpara area of North Dinajpur, some Bangladeshi smugglers tried to overpower a BSF jawan while he was on duty. He fired a round of blank in self-defense, prompting the smugglers to escape. BSF troops recovered 200 bottles of cough syrup from the area.