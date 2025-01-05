Police enhance surveillance and security for Islampur bigwigs after Trinamul Congress leader's murder

The murder of Trinamool Congress leader Dulal Sarkar in Malda on Thursday and the involvement of contract killers from Bihar have prompted the Islampur police district in North Dinajpur district to enhance security for political leaders.

Joby Thomas, the superintendent of police of the Islampur police district, said: “After the recent attack and murder of a political leader in Malda (a neighbouring district), we have tightened the security of such leaders in our area. Also, a set of instructions has been sent to them for their safety. An official of the rank of deputy superintendent of police has been assigned the responsibility to monitor the security of these leaders.”

“We are also reviewing the security provided to the leaders and if required, there can be certain changes,” he added.

In North Dinajpur, different crimes, including murder, by criminals from Bihar had been reported on many occasions.

On July 13, 2024, around 9pm, Bapi Roy, a Trinamool leader, was gunned down in an eatery off NH27 in Srikrishnapur that is adjacent to Islampur town while he was holding a meeting with party workers.

The police found that a contract killer from Kishanganj in Bihar was engaged to kill Roy.

“North Dinajpur shares the border with Bihar. Many areas in the Islampur subdivision are connected to Bihar through rural roads. Criminals from the subdivision have sneaked into Bihar to evade arrests,” said a police officer.

“Considering the recent incidents and the proximity with Bihar, the leaders have been alerted,” he added.

In the new set of instructions, it has been mentioned that any leader who is provided with one or more security personnel should not go out without an armed guard.

“If the security guard is on leave, the leader should inform the local police station in advance so that another person can be assigned to the duty. The leaders should refrain from mingling with the crowd,” said a source.

“Those who get mobile police vans should not move out of their houses until such vans reach their places,” the source added.

Police officers were asked to monitor the movement of leaders.

“If any leader goes on a long trip, he should inform the local police station so that the information can be shared with other police stations under which jurisdiction he would move,” said an officer.

Kanaialal Agarwala, the North Dinajpur district president of Trinamool, said: “We believe the leaders should follow the police instructions for our safety. We hope the police will take necessary steps on their part.”