Bangladesh interim govt accuses India of sheltering Awami League, Delhi denies charge

The Muhammad Yunus-led interim Bangladesh government on Wednesday urged the Narendra Modi government to stop alleged anti-Bangladesh activities being carried out by members of the "banned" Awami League on Indian soil.

The Awami League is the party of Sheikh Hasina, whose government fell in August 2024.

The statement prompted the Indian ministry of external affairs to issue a strong rebuttal. Rejecting the allegation, it asserted that India does not permit political activities against other countries on its territory.

"Many of the senior leaders of the Party, absconding in several criminal cases in Bangladesh on account of grievous crimes committed against humanity, remain in the Indian territory. Earlier, on 21 July 2025 evening, under the garb of an indescript NGO, some of the senior leaders of this banned Party planned to hold a public outreach at the Delhi Press Club and eventually distributed booklets among the attending members of the Press. To date, several reports in Indian media affirm increasing overtures of the Party while being on the Indian soil," the media statement by the Bangladesh foreign affairs ministry stated.

It claimed to have reports of Awami League offices being established in Delhi and Calcutta. Recently, some media reports alleged that the Awami League had opened its office in Calcutta, which the party officially denied.

The Bangladesh media statement also warned that anti-Bangladesh activities on Indian soil could affect bilateral ties.

"Any form of political activity campaigning against the interests of Bangladesh by Bangladeshi nationals, particularly by the absconding leaders/activists of a banned political party, staying on Indian soil, legally or illegally, including the establishment of offices is an unambiguous affront against the people and State of Bangladesh. This development also risks upholding the good-neighbourly relations with India driven by mutual trust and mutual respect.... This may also trigger public sentiment in Bangladesh which may in turn impact the ongoing efforts of the two countries in further enhancing the relationship between the two closest neighbours," it read.

In its rebuttal, the Union ministry of external affairs categorically rejected all charges made by the Bangladesh government.

"The Government of India is not aware of any anti-Bangladesh activities by purported members of the Awami League in India or of any action that is contrary to Indian law. The Government does not allow political activities against other countries to be carried out from Indian soil. The Press Statement by the Interim Government of Bangladesh is thus misplaced," the note from the official spokesperson of external ministry reads.

The Indian government has also indicated that the Bangladesh government is an interim one, expecting 'free and fair' elections in the neighbouring country.

“India reiterates its expectation that free, fair and inclusive elections will be held at the earliest in Bangladesh to ascertain the will and mandate of the people,” the external ministry statement said.

After Hasina’s ouster in August last year, she took shelter in India. The Yunus government demanded her extradition, claiming multiple cases against her. Although the Indian government did not respond, sources said Hasina fled to save her life, and India has traditionally provided refuge to the persecuted. Many compared her situation to that of the Dalai Lama.

A source in Bangladesh countered: “Comparing the Dalai Lama and Sheikh Hasina is inappropriate. For Bangladesh, Hasina is an accused in many cases and she was not persecuted.”

A source said that the statement issued by the Bangladesh interim government could be seen as a “diversionary tactic” by the Yunus administration, which is under tremendous pressure in its country due to internal unrest.

“The Yunus government is in deep discomfort as the first anniversary of the July uprising, led by the newly formed National Citizens Party (NCP), has already seen a series of violent incidents. Lawlessness, coupled with growing inflation, has become a major issue in Bangladesh. Highlighting Awami League activities in India helps divert citizens’ attention from these internal troubles,” the source said.

A senior Indian government official claimed that the anti-India narrative in Bangladesh had been growing despite the Modi government not halting essential supplies such as rice in the neighbouring country.

Countering this, a Bangladesh government source argued that trade between the two countries was “more beneficial” for India than for Bangladesh.