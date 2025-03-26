Bengal: Police arrest five CISF personnel who impersonated as CBI for robbery

Five CISF personnel including a woman constable have been arrested for robbing people posing as CBI officers.

The main accused identified as Amit Kumar Singh was nabbed by a joint team of the Bidhannagar and Baguihati police on the night of March 24.

The other accused have been identified as Laxmi Kumari Chowdhury and Ramu Saroj and Janardhan Sahu, both head constables.

The name of the fifth accused is still unknown.

The complainant, a resident of Chinar Park, said six people had forcibly entered their residence early in the morning of March 23.

“They told the security guards at our home that they had come from the Kolkata Police. Three of them wore khaki uniform while three others were in plainclothes. From the CCTV installed we could see the commotion,” the complainant told media persons. “They snatched the phones of our driver and security guard. When we came down, they took away our phones too.”

The complainant said they were instructed to remain inside the living room. The CISF personnel then identified themselves as income tax officers. After “searching” the rooms, the team left with cash and gold.

The female CISF constable Laxmi Kumari Chowdhury who was posted at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital – where central security force personnel were deployed on the orders of the Supreme Court following the rape and murder of a young doctor- was arrested from Kidderpore, while two others were arrested Tuesday from Durgapur where they were posted at the thermal power plant.

“One of the accused, an inspector, was arrested from Farakka,” said a senior police officer of the Bidhannagar Police.

Police said the fifth accused was known to the complainant (both had a dispute).

“This person knew the main accused and hatched the conspiracy. Investigation is on,” said a police officer.