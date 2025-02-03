Police arrest assistant teacher for allegedly assaulting New Farakka High School headmaster

Police arrested assistant teacher Sujan Swarnakar from his home on Saturday night for allegedly assaulting New Farakka High School headmaster Monirul Islam in Murshidabad on Friday evening.

Swarnakar was among five accused, including four assistant teachers, who allegedly attacked and injured Islam during a meeting in his chamber following an altercation on Friday evening.

Produced in Jangipur court on Sunday, he was remanded to 10 days of police custody.

The arrest was made based on a complaint filed by Islam’s wife, Mousumi Khan, who alleged that four teachers and managing committee president Arunmoy Das were responsible for the attack.

According to the complaint, four assistant teachers, including state vice-president of the TMC education cell, Tarif Hossain, and Das were in a meeting with Islam in his chamber over the class routine when the talks became heated.

The complaint said that Islam was thrown off his chair and hit with a chair, leaving him with a fractured leg and multiple wounds.

School sources said that Islam and Hossain had been at odds since 2019 when Islam was appointed headmaster.

Islam is currently in a Malda hospital.