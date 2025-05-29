PM Modi to address public meeting in Alipurduar, launch Rs 1,010-crore gas project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal on Thursday to lay the foundation stone for a gas distribution project and address a rally in Alipurduar.

This will be his first trip to the state after the success of 'Operation Sindoor' earlier this month and a year ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

During the visit, Modi will lay the foundation stone for an Rs 1,010-crore City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts and later address a public rally in Alipurduar, BJP leaders said.

State BJP president and Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar told PTI that both the government events and the rally would be held in adjoining areas of the north Bengal districts.

"The prime minister will first attend the government programme and then address the public meeting. In the evening, he will leave for Patna," Majumdar said.

The visit comes amid heightened political activity in Bengal, with the BJP seeking to regroup ahead of the 2026 polls, and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) mounting a sharp attack over the alleged withholding of central funds.

An official statement said the CGD project will supply piped natural gas (PNG) to more than 2.5 lakh households and over 100 commercial and industrial establishments in the two districts.

In addition, around 19 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations will be set up in line with the minimum work programme targets.

The initiative, the government said, will provide a reliable, environment-friendly and cost-effective fuel supply, while also generating employment in the region.

BJP leaders hope the PM's address in Alipurduar will energise the party's grassroots machinery.

