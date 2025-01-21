Plea to BSF for gates with fence by villagers residing along India-Bangladesh border

A fresh dispute has cropped up between the Border Security Force (BSF) and residents of Sikarpur gram panchayat in Karimpur-II block, Nadia, over the installation of gates in the fencing that is being erected along a stretch of the India-Bangladesh border.

Villagers have demanded at least three gates to access the Mathabhanga river, which lies beyond the proposed fencing but within the Zero Line.

For centuries, villagers have been accessing the river for their daily needs such as bathing, farming, washing, and rituals like immersion of deities and cremations.

The dispute started after the BSF recently commenced work on a previously unfenced 1.5km stretch along the river.

Villagers protested against the project, urging authorities to accommodate their demands to build gates within the fence.

The villagers stressed that while they understand the necessity of border security, fencing without gates would disrupt their daily lives.

Apurba Ghosh, a resident of the area, said: "The Mathabhanga river serves as a physical border and has become an essential part of our lives. Due to the ongoing water crisis, most residents rely on the river for basic needs like bathing and washing. This need is shared by all three villages adjacent to the proposed fencing. We have no objection to the fencing as we understand its importance for security, but we appeal for gates so that our access to the river is not blocked."

Another villager added: "If the barbed wire fencing is installed without the gates, we will lose access to the Mathabhanga river and the crematorium on its banks."

BSF sources revealed that the work, already delayed over discussions with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) over land acquisition and alignment issues, resumed recently with iron pillars being installed to put up the barbed wires.

However, trouble arose on Friday when villagers from Kuthipara raised concerns about the lack of gates in the fencing, temporarily halting the work.

The BSF resumed construction after promising to forward the villagers' demand to higher authorities, leaving gaps in the fencing to accommodate the gates if approved.

Villagers said they would approach the Union home ministry and the ministry of external affairs, if necessary.

Typically, fencing is erected 150 yards inside the Zero Line (the actual border), with gates provided at certain points to allow farmers access to their farms during specified hours under BSF surveillance.

However, BSF sources pointed out that the alignment in Sikarpur, where the river flows at a distance less than 150 yards from the border, was a highly vulnerable area, making it challenging to install gates there.

Contacted, Nilotpal Kumar Pandey, spokesperson and DIG, BSF South Bengal Frontier, said: "The stretch in Sikarpur is challenging as the river flows very close to the alignment, leaving less than 150 yards for the normal double-row fencing. We have been compelled to install single-row fencing here. However, considering the villagers' convenience, providing gates is under consideration as an exception, subject to protocol."

Tapas Mondal, the chief of the Karimpur-I panchayat samiti, however, expressed optimism that the BSF would ultimately ensure that the gates would come up, keeping in mind the convenience of people.