Plea for automated rain gauges on Bhutan rivers to monitor rainfall

The delegation of Bengal that represented India at the border district coordination meeting with Bhutan has proposed the installation of automated rain gauge machines in the foothills of Bhutan on the Indian side to have prompt data on rainfall along rivers which enter India from the neighbouring country.

The two-day meeting, which was held at a private resort in Chalsa of Jalpaiguri, concluded on Friday. Anup Agarwal, the divisional commissioner of Jalpaiguri, led the Indian delegation while Passang Dorji, a director general in the ministry of home affairs of Bhutan, headed the delegation from Bhutan.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As of now, data on rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the rivers which flow into Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts from Bhutan are provided by the central water commission and the Indian Meteorological Department. But it takes time for us to get the data,” said a state government official.

“That is why, the administrations of Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar (the districts which share borders with Bhutan) and the state irrigation department have proposed that they would install automated rain gauges in different locations near the border. In case there is intense rainfall, a cloudburst, or similar weather phenomenon, the districts will readily get the data and can act accordingly to mitigate damage because of the flash flood caused by these rivers downstream,” he added.

Every year during the monsoons, vast stretches of tea estates, villages, and agricultural fields in these two districts are inundated by rivers flowing in from Bhutan. Altogether around 70 rivers and streams flow from the country to these two districts.

The proposal assumes significance as chief minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her concern over these rivers flowing from Bhutan. She has also raised the demand that the Centre should set up a joint river commission with Bhutan and a resolution on the issue was passed in the Bengal Assembly last year.

“The real-time data on rainfall is necessary to handle flash floods. People can be shifted to safer places earlier along with their belongings and other necessary steps can be carried out,” said an official posted in Alipurduar.

At the meeting, the Indian delegation also mentioned that due to dolomite mining in Bhutan, the water of many of these rivers and streams gets polluted and damages tea plantations and forests downstream.

“Such water is affecting tea estates and some reserve forest areas as the dolomite dust mixed with the water, gets deposited on the soil,” the official added.

In the meeting, both sides also agreed to work together and exchange information to control the smuggling of animal parts, narcotics and other contraband items.

“The police, the state forest department, and central security forces have seized many such items which were smuggled from Bhutan,” said Khandbahale Umesh Ganpath, the superintendent of police of Jalpaiguri.