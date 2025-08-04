Siliguri District Hospital tunes in to Rabindrasangeet for calming expecting mothers

Strains of soft Tagore melodies have been playing from a modest sound box at the labour room of Siliguri District Hospital (SDH) over the past week, creating a soothing effect in a high-stress environment.

It is the second-largest state-run healthcare establishment in Siliguri subdivision after North Bengal Medical College & Hospital.

The hospital has introduced Rabindrasangeet in the birthing unit, in an attempt to reduce anxiety and stress among expecting mothers during childbirth.

A hospital official said that the initiative, although simple in execution, has had a notable impact on maternal comfort.

Chandan Ghosh, the superintendent, said the music therapy project had been in the works for some time.

“Music therapy is not new in medical science. We had a trial for seven days before starting it permanently,” said Ghosh.

“It has been used in various treatments for years. We had been planning to introduce it in the labour room for a while, and finally, we implemented it about a week ago," he added.

Ghosh also stated that the initial phase was experimental, with only Rabindrasangeet being played to gauge how patients would respond.

“We wanted to see how the mothers were reacting to it. In these seven days, we have not received a single complaint. The response has been entirely positive," he said.

A source said that the launch of music therapy is part of a broader strategy by the hospital to enhance patient-centric care.

"Over the last few months, SDH has added a series of specialised services aimed at filling longstanding gaps in public healthcare delivery in the region," said a source.

Among the most notable additions is the infertility centre, which now offers both counselling and early-stage clinical intervention to couples struggling with conception.

“We are already seeing encouraging responses in a short period," said Ghosh.

The hospital has also revived its tumour board and oncology outpatient services, both of which had been temporarily suspended due to a staff shortage.

With the appointment of a new oncologist, the tumour board now convenes every Friday and also supports ongoing chemotherapy treatments, said a source.

The hospital superintendent said that they have mooted a plan to launch evening OPD (outpatient department) services. A proposal has been sent to the chief medical officer of health (CMOH) of Darjeeling.

“Once the evening OPD starts, we will be able to introduce more departments and ensure better access to care. The patients will benefit significantly,” Ghosh said.

“In this regard, we have already initiated the process to obtain the necessary approvals from the state health department," he added.