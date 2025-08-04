Usage of satellite phone allowed for climbers: Indian Mountaineering Federation

The Indian Mountaineering Federation (IMF) will allow climbers to use satellite phones during mountain expeditions in the country with certain conditions.

The decision was made at a meeting of the IMF at its Delhi headquarters on August 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So far, only defence forces could use satellite phones in remote areas of the Himalayas. There was a steady demand from mountaineers that they be allowed to use such phones for connectivity with the base camp during expeditions. The decision has been made,” said Bhaskar Das, a governing council member of the IMF.

Jalpaiguri-based Das pointed out that it has been found out that sometimes a mountaineer in distress can’t communicate with the base camp or other team members due to lack of connectivity. A satellite phone will help them.

“However, mountaineers who intend to use satellite phones will have to abide by IMF rules and submit documents and rental charges,” he added.

It has been decided that mountaineers will be given access to restricted maps of the Survey of India of the Himalayan region.

“By studying maps, a mountaineer can have a better understanding of the terrain,” said Das, a mountaineer of repute who has scaled some of the Himalayan peaks. “Such maps, however, will not be handed over to any mountaineer. Anyone who wants to study the maps ahead of an expedition can see them at the IMF office. There is complete ban on clicking photos of such maps as those are classified documents,” he added.