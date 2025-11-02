Painkillers worth Rs 4 lakh seized by BSF in South Dinajpur

Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) posted in South Dinajpur, acting on a tip-off, seized 1,200 strips of a painkiller tablet from Gobindapur, a village near the India-Bangladesh border, on Friday.

According to a source, the cost of the seized tablets — used by substance abusers — is ₹4.14 lakhs.

A source in the BSF said in the past week, 475 bottles of cough syrup, 24kg of cannabis, and nine cattle were seized from North and South Dinajpur and Jalpaiguri districts.

These were supposed to be smuggled to Bangladesh.

Actress arrested

A 42-year-old TV actress was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing gold ornaments from a woman’s bag while she was shopping in Posta, Calcutta.

A source in the police said a gold mangalsutra, a gold necklace fitted with a locket of Vaishno Devi, and two gold bracelets were recovered from her residence.

According to a police officer, the alleged theft took place on October 15. “The accused said she had committed similar crimes in the past,” he added.