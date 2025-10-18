Mamata Banerjee protests Centre’s appointment of Pankaj Kumar Singh as Darjeeling interlocutor

Mamata Banerjee voiced her displeasure over the Centre’s decision to appoint retired IPS officer Pankaj Kumar Singh as an interlocutor in the Darjeeling hills.

“This appointment has been made without any ‘consultation with the Government of West Bengal, even though the issues directly relate to the governance, peace and administrative stability of life under Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA),” Mamata wrote in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh, a former deputy national security adviser was appointed as “interlocutor and government representative on the issues of Darjeeling, Dooars and Terai” recently.

Tension in the Hill areas have been simmering for decades that have often turned violent for over two decades on a “permanent political solution”, the demand for a separate state and tribal status to 11 Gorkha communities.

“Such unilateral action is inconsistent with the spirit of cooperative federalism that forms one of the foundational principles of our Constitution,” the chief minister wrote.

Mamata said the state government did not agree with the Centre’s unilateral call in this matter.

“Any initiative concerning the Gorkha community or the GTA region must be undertaken in full consultation with the state government, in order to preserve the hard-earned peace and tranquillity in the region. Any unilateral action in this sensitive matter will not be in interest of peace and harmony in the region,” wrote Mamata demanding the Centre “re-consider” and “revoke” the appointment.

On July 18, 2011, within two months after Mamata came to power, a tripartite agreement was signed between the Centre, the Bengal government and the Gorkha Janamukti Morcha that led to the creation of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration for socio-economic, infrastructural, educational, cultural and linguistic development of the region.

“There has been peace and harmony prevailing in the hill districts of our state. This has been possible with the concerted and continuous efforts made by our government since it came to power. We are committed to continue with the positive efforts in that direction,” Mamata wrote.

On Friday, Mamata had returned from north Bengal after spending five days in Dooars and Darjeeling while overseeing relief and rehabilitation measures in the areas affected by flash floods and landslides earlier this month.