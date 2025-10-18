Anaesthesiologist found dead under mysterious circumstances in East Midnapore

A 30-year old anaesthesiologist working at a hospital in East Midnapore was found dead in mysterious conditions on Friday morning.

Shalini Das, senior resident at a Contai hospital, had left the rented home in Tamluk town and visited two nursing homes, one in the nearby town of Mahishadal and another in Tamluk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her mother saw a cannula on her wrist, according to the cops. Soon after she returned blood came out through the cannula and she dropped to the ground.

The 30-year-old doctor was taken to a private hospital and then the Tamluk hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

The Contai police have started an unnatural death case.

“A post mortem is being conducted. Prima facie there is no evidence of any wrongdoing,” said a police officer.

The dead doctor’s mother told the cops when her daughter had left early on Friday morning there was no cannula on her wrist.

“She is unaware where she went and whom she met. We are trying to trace her last hours through the cell phone locations,” said an officer.