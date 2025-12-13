One arrested in crash that killed son of key witness against TMC strongman Sheikh Shahjahan

One person was arrested on Saturday in connection with the alleged road accident, in which one of the prime witnesses in the CBI and ED cases against supended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan of Sandeshkhali was injured and his son killed, police said.

The arrest was made in the early hours from Sarberia in Baruipur sub-division of South 24 Parganas district, they said.

"Evidence showed his involvement in the road accident. We have arrested him and will question him. He will be produced in the court this afternoon," a police officer said.

Bholanath Ghosh, the witness, was injured, and his younger son Satyajit (32) and driver Sahanur Molla (27) were killed as a truck collided with their car on the Basanti Highway near Boyramari petrol pump in the Nazat police station area on Wednesday.

After striking the car, the 16-wheel truck dragged the vehicle and dumped it into a roadside waterbody, police said.

Shajahan, accused of sexual abuse and land grab, was arrested in February 2024 after being on the run for 55 days. He was the TMC convenor of Sandeshkhali assembly constituency and a member of the North 24 Parganas zilla parishad.

He was initially arrested in two cases lodged at the Nazat police station in connection with an assault on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his house in a ration scam case.

