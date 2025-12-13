Rock contest with Rs 28 lakh prize money, second day of Fest witnesses mountain biking race too

The hill town of Darjeeling reverberated with riffs, rhythms and roaring applause on Friday as D - Rock, a band competition offering one of the biggest prize purses in the country, kicked off at the Darjeeling MELOtea FEST.

With a staggering prize money of ₹28 lakh, the competition has drawn music enthusiasts and aspiring rockers from not just the country but also Nepal and Bhutan, turning the festival venue into a melting pot of sound, style and youthful energy.

The contest is being held in two categories, Nepali and English, with nine bands competing in each segment after a rigorous selection process.

“We received a total of around 200 entries for this competition and selecting the final 18 was a tough ask for the judges,” said Bhushan Chhetri, circle inspector, Darjeeling police.

The fest is being organised by Darjeelnig police with support from the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

The stakes are high, with the top three winners in each category set to take home ₹8 lakh, ₹4 lakh and ₹2 lakh respectively, making D - Rock one of the most lucrative band

competitions ever hosted in the hills.

From hard rock and alternative sounds to melodic compositions rooted in regional identity, the performances on the opening day showcased a rich diversity of musical expression, much to the delight of a packed audience.

“The Nepali category of the competition was held today, while the English category will be held tomorrow (on Saturday),” said Chhetri.

Apart from the band competition, the D-MTB, a mountain biking competition, was also held. The 42km started from Takdah, covering 3rd Mile, Chatakpur and Old Military Road, before ending at Jorebunglow.

“There were around 100 cyclists,” said Chhetri. Cyclists from Nepal, too, participated in the competition, which had a prize purse of ₹3 lakh for grabs in different categories.

On Friday, a cultural fashion show was also held, with the day culminating with the performance of Darjeeling-based Nepali band Chakra.