AIMIM eyes Malda for polls, Owaisi's party plans march with focus on Muslim votes

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), the Hyderabad-based political party led by Asaduddin Owaisi, has set its focus on Malda, a district with around 52 per cent Muslim population, keeping an eye on the next Assembly

elections.

So far, the party has opened 20 offices in the minority-dominated areas of Malda and is trying to consolidate the Muslim votes through an “Adhikar Yatra (march for the rights)” that it has planned for the last week of this month.

“The Adhikar Yatra will cover at least eight Assembly constituencies (out of 12) in Malda, where the Muslim population is significantly higher. We are leaving no stone unturned to make the march a success. Till now, we have opened 20 party offices in 10 Assembly constituencies of the district. The offices are busy these days. Many people are visiting the offices, expressing willingness to join the AIMIM after quitting the Trinamool Congress and the Congress,” said Rezaul Karim, the Malda district president of the AIMIM.

Imran Solanki, the state president of the AIMIM, said the party was focusing on districts like Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, Birbhum and Nadia ahead of the polls and wanted to build a support base.

“We will be in Malda from December 22 to 25 to join the march and to encourage people to join our party. Before that, we will be visiting Murshidabad,” Solanki said over the phone.

AIMIM insiders said Asauddin Owaisi, the party’s national president, would visit Bengal with special attention on Malda and Murshidabad.

Such a move by the AIMIM comes after the party bagged five Assembly seats in the Seemanchal area of Bihar last month. Also, suspended Trinamool MLA Humayan Kabir has announced that he intends to join hands with Owaisi’s party, a move which can jeopardise Trinamool’s support base among the minority community.

In 2021, Trinamool had won eight of 12 Assembly seats in Malda.

The AIMIM leadership also made it clear that it would oppose the Congress and the BJP in the Assembly polls in Bengal.

“The BJP is blatantly communal, while Trinamool has indulged in unprecedented corruption, ruining the lives of the people. The minority communities have been betrayed by the Trinamool regime. The chief minister used the state coffers to build the temples. Now mosques are being built. People are disgusted with Trinamool as it paved the way for the BJP’s rise in Bengal,” Karim said.

Solanki, the state president, however, did not make it clear if the AIMIM would enter into an electoral alliance with any party, including the ISF or the one to be floated

by Kabir.

“This is too early to speak about a probable alliance. The final decision in this regard would be taken by the national president of the party,” the state AIMIM president said.

Malda district Trinamool leaders, however, sounded confident about retaining the support of the Muslim voters.

“The party (AIMIM) lacks political credibility here. People know that Mamata Banerjee is the saviour and the protector of the minorities and their rights. We are paying no heed to such migrant political parties,” said Abdur Rahim Boxi, the district Trinamool president.