North Dinajpur man goes missing in Kerala after theft charge, family fears abduction

A migrant worker from North Dinajpur has gone missing in Kerala, prompting his family to file a complaint with the local police amid fears for his safety.

Sabir Alam, a resident of Burhabari in Goalpokhar police station of the district, had been working in a snacks factory in Menaka, an area in Ernakulam district, for six years.

According to his family members, the trouble began on August 13 when the factory management allegedly accused him of stealing Rs 10 lakh.

“Representatives of the management harassed him mentally and pressured him to resign and return home. Sabir was scheduled to take a train from Aluva railway station on August 14 to return home, but he never reached. His cellphone went off soon after,” said Muktar Alam, the migrant’s father.

He said that on August 20, Sabir contacted his family briefly and informed them that he was being held captive in a room.

“The call ended abruptly, and we have not heard from him since then. We are worried about his security and have filed a complaint at the Goalpokhar police station,” the father added.

“My son has always been a simple, honest man,” said mother Samida Khatun. “We suspect he has been falsely framed.”

Goalpokhar police confirmed receiving the complaint and apprised their senior officers. Golam Rabbani, the local Trinamool MLA and a minister of state, informed the ADG (law and order) of Bengal about the state. “The matter is being probed,” said Rabbani.

Golam Sarwar, a BJP leader based in Goalpokhar, said Trinamool is quick to raise finger at the BJP-ruled states.

“But in Kerala, the LDF government is in power, and in this case, Trinamool leaders are mum. We will put in efforts to find him,” said Sarwar.

₹1.8cr drugs haul

Two persons — Wahedur Rahaman and Enjamul Hoque were arrested with 1.72kg of brown sugar (a derivative of heroin) from Chharkatola village under Malda’s Kaliachak police station on Monday.

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, the Malda SP, said 18 transparent plastic bags containing narcotics were seized from the duo. “The estimated value of the narcotics is around ₹1.8 crore,” he said.