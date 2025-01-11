North Bengal St Xavier’s College’s second campus launched

The North Bengal St Xavier’s College (NBSXC) opened its second campus at Matigara on the outskirts of Siliguri on Friday.

The new campus, off NH10 and around 30km away from the main campus of NBSXC in Rajganj of the neighbouring Jalpaiguri district, will cater to more students from Siliguri, its surroundings and the hills.

The main campus of NBSXC in Raiganj was set up in 2008.

“With this expansion, the college aims to strengthen its academic presence in the region. The new campus is expected to offer students modern facilities and a conducive learning environment. The institution is planning to introduce career-oriented programs that align with industry requirements,” said Fr Lalit P. Tirkey,

the principal.

“It will also provide better accessibility for students and allow the institution to introduce more job-oriented courses,” he added.

As of now, NBSXC, which is affiliated with North Bengal University, offers undergraduate courses in arts, science, commerce and business administration.

Spread over an area of 32 acres, it currently has around 939 students and around 57 academic staff members.

The second campus will start its academic journey by offering BBA and BCom courses.

Fr Shajumon Chakkalakkal, the Provincial of Darjeeling-Nepal Jesuits, and Nupur Das, the principal secretary to the undergraduate council of the North Bengal University, were present at the inaugural function.