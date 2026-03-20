North Bengal nominations for Assembly polls ruffle feathers in Trinamool Congress and BJP

The Trinamool Congress and BJP lists of nominees for the Assembly polls have upset many leaders and workers in both camps.

In Malda, Tajmul Hossain, the sitting MLA from Harishchandrapur and a minister of state in the Mamata Banerjee government, openly expressed his anger after being denied a ticket in favour of BJP turncoat Mohammad Motibur Rahaman.

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Calling the decision a “betrayal”, Hossain said: “I followed every instruction of the party leadership and the consulting group IPAC. I am popular in my constituency. But the party has chosen someone who had earlier contested from the BJP against me and lost. Now he has joined Trinamool and been given the ticket. This is a betrayal.”

Hossain, a former Forward Bloc leader who joined Trinamool and won in the 2021 Assembly elections, even hinted at switching allegiance if offered a nomination by a rival party.

However, the party has managed to pacify Khageswar Roy, a four-time MLA from Rajganj in Jalpaiguri, who was dropped this time.

Roy had initially rebelled after being replaced by athlete-turned-candidate Swapna Barman, even resigning as district chairman and alleging the influence of “money power”.

However, following Mamata speaking to him over the phone, Roy softened his stance and announced his decision to stay with the party and campaign for Barman.

“I was hurt and reacted emotionally. After speaking with the chief minister, I feel reassured. My only goal now is to ensure Swapna Barman’s victory — her win will be my win,” Roy said on Thursday.

The BJP, too, is grappling with internal dissent.

In Malbazar town of Jalpaiguri, a group of BJP supporters ransacked and torched the party office on Thursday evening. They were protesting the nomination of Sukra Munda, a former Trinamool MLA from Nagrakata. Protesters demanded that a local candidate from Malbazar be fielded instead.

In Alipurduar, protests against BJP candidate Paritosh Das have intensified over the past few days.

On Thursday, party supporters demonstrated outside the district office, demanding a change in candidature.

The unrest began earlier in the week when the candidate was announced as angry workers vandalised the party office. The following day, protesters wore black badges. On Wednesday evening, Das faced “go back” slogans near Durgabari.

However, Das maintained restraint. “I am a sincere worker of the party and will abide by the instructions of the party leadership,” he said.

Manoj Tigga, the BJP MP from the constituency, underscored party discipline.

“The party’s high command selects the candidate. Everyone must abide by the leadership’s decision,” Tigga said.